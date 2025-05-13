(LISTEN): Columbia-area business leaders say there were nine meetings about Chapter 100 for Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric executives say a $73-million expansion that’s underway at their plant on Columbia’s Route B will strengthen the domestic supply chain in the United States.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe recognizes Team DED, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, during Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony at Columbia’s Schneider Electric (May 13, 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Twitter page)

Schneider Electric senior vice president Michael Quinn spoke at this week’s groundbreaking ceremony with Missouri’s governor:

“By deploying next-generation manufacturing technologies, this facility will help enable our company to stay competitive and agile, strengthen our domestic supply chain resilience and support a more resilient energy backbone all over the USA,” Mr. Quinn says.

The expansion will create 241 new jobs, which will pay about $50,000 annually. That’s higher than Boone County’s average wage.

Schneider Electric executives join Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe at Tuesday’s groundbreaking (May 13, 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Twitter page)

Meantime, Boone County’s presiding commissioner is ecstatic about Schneider Electric’s expansion in Columbia. Commissioner Kip Kendrick tells 939 the Eagle that this was a team effort. Kendrick, a Democrat, notes it’s also bipartisan:

“Hats off to Governor (Mike) Kehoe and (the Missouri) Department of Economic Development, making sure this project is moving. REDI (Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated) played a critical role in bringing this project forward through the Chapter 100 project,” Mr. Kendrick says.

REDI is Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated. The issue was also discussed at Wednesday’s REDI board meeting at Boone Electric. Board members praise Matt Williams of Simmons Bank for his dedication on this, noting he was involved in nine separate meetings about Chapter 100 for Schneider Electric.