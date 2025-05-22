(LISTEN): Columbia city manager focuses on transparency and city employees; he also touts several expansions during state of city

Transparency is a top priority for Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood. Mr. Seewood highlighted the issue during Friday’s state of the city address:

“In our community survey which was completed in December, 46 percent of the residents who responded said they were dissatisfied with how open the city is to public involvement or input from our residents. And for us that’s a real problem as a service organization, because everything we do is for the people that live and work in Columbia,” Mr. Seewood says.

UM System president Dr. Mun Choi, left, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and COU manager Michael Parks spoke at Thursday’s announcement (May 22, 2025 photo courtesy of city of Columbia Facebook page)

Mr. Seewood also highlighted many positives during state of the city. He praises Thursday’s announcement from United Airlines that they’ll start providing a daily flight to Denver and two daily flights to Chicago O’Hare on September 25. He also touts expansion projects at three major Columbia employers: EquipmentShare, Schneider Electric and Kraft Heinz.

Schneider Electric executives joined Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe at this month’s groundbreaking (May 13, 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Twitter page)

Meantime, Columbia’s city manager says roll carts are a win-win situation for city employees and for residents. Columbia celebrated its one-year anniversary with roll carts in March, and Mr. Seewood discussed the issue during state of the city:

“Not only has automatic collection increased efficiency, it has addressed our top priority: improving working conditions for our employees,” Mr. Seewood says.

Columbia’s roll cart ordinance also says residents must keep their roll carts reasonably clean so they don’t attract flies, rodents or other pests. The city council voted unanimously to approve the roll cart trash collection system.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood relaxes before Friday’s state of the city address (May 23, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

And while he doesn’t unveil his proposed budget until later this summer, Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood says retention of the city’s 1,600 employees remains a top priority. Mr. Seewood highlighted the issue during Friday’s state of the city address, and he reiterated it during a press briefing afterward:

“We’re actually in a good space. I mean our employees really are dedicated to the city and they make sure that we operate. And from last year to this year, we’ve seen retention increase. We’ve seen more and more employees actually stay on-board. We’ve been able to hire more employees,” says Seewood.

Mr. Seewood also says he wants to hear from you about what topics the city should focus on in engagement with residents.