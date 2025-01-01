(LISTEN): Columbia lineman shocked last week has permanent tissue damage, fire chief says

Columbia’s fire chief praises City Utilities linemen who took quick action last week to save the life of the lineman who was shocked on a pole.

This is Columbia lineman Kody Kile, his wife Lauren and their three children (gofundmephoto used with permission of the family)

Columbia fire chief Brian Schaeffer spoke at a Friday press conference after the city manager’s state of the city address. Chief Schaeffer says the lineman has permanent tissue damage, adding that the shock was an incredible amount of energy:

“Immediately stopped our lineman’s heart. He was clinically dead. His partner who he had worked with for a long time had to have the sense and rely on his training in the most austere of conditions to lower him to the ground, start CPR, call for help,” Chief Schaeffer says.

The fire chief tells 939 the Eagle that the line workers have a dangerous job.

Meantime, family members of the lineman who was severely injured thank you for your prayers and support. The gofundme for Columbia lineman Kody Kile, his wife Lauren and their three children has now raised about $70,000. Mr. Kile was electrocuted while responding to an outage and remains hospitalized in the burn unit at St. John’s Mercy in St. Louis. Mr. Kile’s father-in-law, First State Community Bank president Joe Miller, tells 939 the Eagle that they’ve received prayers, support and calls from all over the country, including from injured linemen and foundations that help them.

You can also drop off donations at any First State Community Bank branch.