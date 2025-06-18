(LISTEN): Columbia man charged with killing Hickman graduate last week was once charged with murder in Kansas City

Two 18-year-old Columbia residents have been shot and killed in two separate incidents in the past month.

34-year-old Steven Paden of Columbia is currently jailed without bond in Boone County (June 18, 2025 mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff Department’s website)

The Rev. James Gray tells 939 the Eagle that he’s heartbroken over last week’s killing of 18-year-old Zarian Simpson and the May shooting death of an 18-year-old just outside city limits near Clark lane:

“What is really hurtful is the age of the young men that is pulling the trigger, okay. And we as adults have to step in and start helping our young generation for whatever they may be going through. Because the person that they were a 34-year-old man (Paden). What is he doing installing bad stuff into our kids who really need us,” Rev. Gray says.

34-year-old Steven Paden of Columbia, who was recently released from prison, is charged with second degree murder in Simpson’s death. Three juveniles who were allegedly with Paden have also been arrested. The victim’s name in the May shooting death on North Frideriki drive has not been released by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested for that murder.

The 34-year-old Columbia man who is now jailed without bond for last Sunday’s killing of 18-year-old Hickman graduate Zarian Simpson was once charged with second degree murder for killing alleged marijuana dealer Paul Piper in Kansas City in 2012. 2013 reporting in the “Kansas City Star” shows that Paden was one of four men charged with Piper’s murder. It appears that the second degree murder charge against Paden was later reduced to robbery and he received a 15-year sentence.

Rev. James Gray of Columbia praises Columbia Police and other law enforcement officers for capturing Paden in Glasgow. Rev. Gray tells 939 the Eagle that Paden is dangerous:

“And I thank God that they caught him, because somebody like that is a danger to our community and no telling what he could have done to the kids,” Rev. Gray says.

Paden will appear in Boone County Circuit Court via video Thursday for a bond hearing.