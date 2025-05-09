(LISTEN): Columbia Pachyderm Club hears candid discussion about gangs

Columbia’s new Office of Violence Prevention administrator says that we have gangs in the city.

Columbia Office of Violence Prevention administrator D’Markus Thomas-Brown addresses Columbia’s Pachyderm Club on Friday at Dickey’s BBQ (May 9, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

D’Markus Thomas-Brown talked briefly about gangs during Friday’s presentation to the Columbia Pachyderm Club at Dickey’s BBQ. Thomas-Brown tells the audience that we were warned about gangs in 2003 and 2004, and says the city council did nothing about it then. Thomas-Brown spoke to 939 the Eagle after his presentation at Dickey’s:

“Wynna Faye Tapp-Elbert was kind of attacked because she said we had gangs. So that whole thing was spewing around 2004, excuse me. And we didn’t do much. As a matter of fact, we decreased in programs,” Thomas-Brown says.

Ms. Tapp-Elbert died in 2014 at the age of 69. Thomas-Brown continues to appeal to the community for unity to stop violence. He also says shooters must be at the table to stop the violence.

D’Markus Thomas-Brown is Columbia’s first Office of Violence Prevention administrator (2025 photo courtesy of Columbia’s Sydney Olsen)

He also says we have a mental health crisis. D’Markus Thomas-Brown spoke to Columbia’s Pachyderm Club for more than an hour on Friday about violence, and he praises the current city council:

“I believe that we have a council and leadership who is poised to do something today,” Thomas-Brown says.

D’Markus Thomas-Brown is a Columbia College graduate. He hopes his position can help develop systemic change by empowering individuals and families.