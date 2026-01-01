(LISTEN): Columbia sisters hopeful Mizzou neurology students and others can find a cure to lewy body dementia

Two Columbia sisters who lost their father to lewy body dementia are hopeful for a cure.

The late Larry Gross of Columbia, daughter Amy Gross Greenwood, Anna Gross and daughter Rebecca Gross Highland (file photo courtesy of Brandi Herrman)

The Larry Gross Lewy Body awareness foundation has made a $60,000 gift to support neurology students and neurology research at Mizzou. Daughter Amy Gross Greenwood tells 939 the Eagle that it is an uphill battle for a cure:

“With the $10,000 going to neurology student … they’re really struggling to get students to go into neurology. So we figure that was really important,” Ms. Gross Greenwood says.

The late Larry Gross (left) golfing with his daughter Amy Gross Greenwood (file photo courtesy of Brandi Herrman)

She emphasizes that she and her family have been blessed by the community’s generosity and are very grateful. Larry Gross passed away in 2021. Gross’ other daughter, Rebecca Gross Highland, tells 939 the Eagle that they are appreciative to everyone who has donated ands hopes a cure can be found:

“People that attend our golf tournament, people who sponsor our golf tournament, people who make donations through our website. But it mostly is through little old Como,” she says.

The foundation has two fundraisers: the June 1 golf tournament at Country Club of Missouri and the Tigers on the Prowl event.

Click below to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with Amy Gross Greenwood and Rebecca Gross Highland: