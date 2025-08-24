(LISTEN): Columbia’s Alzheimer’s walk in October raises money for resources and research

The Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hopes to have about 800 people at the October 4 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Columbia.

A child holds a flower during the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Columbia (November 2024 file photo courtesy of Laurie Williams of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter)

First State Community Bank assistant vice president Valorie Livingston is a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association and helps to secure sponsorships and teams. She tells 939 the Eagle that they need more teams:

“And it can just be your family or it could be you and your friends. It could be your team from work: your co-workers get together. And there’s no minimum amount of money. You put $10 in, you register online,” Livingston says.

One of the displays at the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Jefferson City (October 2023 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The walk will take place on Saturday October 4 from 11 am to 2 pm at Stankowski field on Mizzou’s campus. This year’s goal is $160,000. Both of Livingston’s parents suffered from Alzheimer’s before they passed away. She notes the walk raises awareness and much-need money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research:

“The more money we raise, the more resources and research we can put behind looking for this cure and raising awareness for all of the caregivers in Columbia in our backyard especially,” Livington says.

There was an excellent turnout at the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Columbia (November 2024 file photo courtesy of Laurie Williams of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter)

Ms. Livingston tells 939 the Eagle that the walk is their only fundraising event of the year:

“We’re asking people to please put your heart behind it, put your feet behind it by putting a team together and walking. But put a little money behind it too, because we’ve got to raise some money to support all the research and resources,” she says.

322 participants have already registered for the October 4 walk at Mizzou’s Stankowski field. Ms. Livingston says you can also ask your family members and friends to donate. You can find a link to donate here.