(LISTEN): Columbia’s city manager wants to hear from residents Monday night on budget priorities

Monday evening is your first opportunity to comment on Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s proposed $598-million budget. The council plans a public hearing this evening, and Mr. Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that he wants to hear from you:

“In order for us to actually run a city, we need residents involved. And so we need to hear from their priorities are, what their thoughts are on our priorities. And to make sure that’s all aligned. And I mean that’s how we’ll be successful,” Mr. Seewood says.

New Columbia economic development director Paul Eisenstein, left, with city manager De’Carlon Seewood (March 17, 2025 file photo courtesy of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

The proposed budget includes major improvements to the roundabout at State Farm Parkway and Nifong. Mr. Seewood’s proposed budget also focuses on public safety and housing. His report says the city hired and retained 24 police officers in 2024 and has hired 28 new officers in 2025.

Under Mr. Seewood’s proposal, the city’s general fund is budgeted to operate at a $3.5-million deficit this year. That money would be used for pay raises for city employees, which is a top priority for Mr. Seewood:

“We had a work session, we had all our labor groups come in. And one of the things they told the council is you’ve made a commitment to the (city) employees and you’ve done a great job for the last few years. Don’t stop. And so we want to honor that. And so the council said hey, we understand that we may have to go into a deficit to do this but we want to make sure that our employees are rewarded for the work they do,” says Seewood.

Then-Columbia Housing and Neighborhood Services director Rebecca Thompson, right, Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood, left, and city finance director Matthew Lue, middle, brief residents and reporters about the budget and housing in 2024 at city hall (2024 file photo courtesy of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

Public safety is a top priority for Mr. Seewood’s proposed $598-million budget. City finance director Matthew Lue tells 939 the Eagle that police and fire make up $70-million of the city’s general fund:

“It’s a big portion of our budget, which is why we have to look at opportunities to be able to find other revenue to support them,” Mr. Lue says.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7. The council also plans public hearings on the budget on Tuesday September 2 (after Labor Day) and on Monday September 15. They are expected to vote on the budget on September 15, because the city’s fiscal year begins on October 1.