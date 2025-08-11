(LISTEN): Columbia’s finance director praises turnout and quality of questions at Monday’s budget town meetings

There was a good turnout at Monday’s Columbia town hall style meetings for residents to learn details about the city’s proposed $598-million budget.

939 the Eagle News covered Monday’s first session and the city hall conference room was packed with residents asking numerous questions about the budget and various city funds. City finance director Matthew Lue delivered the presentation and appreciates the detailed questions:

“A lot of these people are the same people that we’ve had throughout this of the town hall. And so I feel good because I feel like people have learned throughout these last few months and are able to ask those good questions about our budget,” Mr. Lue says.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood (2025 photo courtesy of city of Columbia website)

Columbia residents filled every table Monday morning at the city hall conference room. Mr. Lue tells 939 the Eagle that the city’s general fund is budgeted to operate at a $3.5 million dollar deficit:

“That $3.5 million is basically to give raises to our (city) employees. And I definitely understand the conundrum that the council is in and wanting to be able to expand on what we’ve done in the past to make it better for our employees,” says Lue.

Columbia residents filled every table Monday morning at city hall for a budget town hall style meeting (August 11, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The proposed budget includes major improvements to the roundabout at State Farm Parkway and Nifong. Mr. Lue says Veterans United will also contribute to that project.

You’ll have your first opportunity to testify before Columbia’s city council about city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s proposed budget Monday evening at city hall.