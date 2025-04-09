(LISTEN): Columbia’s mayor praises EquipmentShare’s $100-million new headquarters and predicts company will continue to grow

Hundreds of employees at one of Columbia’s fastest-growing companies joined Missouri’s governor and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe to see the ribbon cut on a new $100-million headquarters near I-70’s Lake of the Woods exit.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, Columbia council members, other elected officials and hundreds of EquipmentShare employees listen as Governor Mike Kehoe speaks during Wednesday’s ceremony (April 9, 2025 photo courtesy of Governor Mike Kehoe’s Twitter page)

EquipmentShare was founded in Columbia in 2015 and now has more than 300 locations nationwide. Mayor Buffaloe is thrilled that the city and Missouri beat out Alabama, Louisiana and other states for the massive project. She spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony:

“I’m so thankful to have EquipmentShare here and staying here. You joke about leaving. You’re never leaving us, you’re never leaving us. We’re keeping you forever. But I think we’re going to continue to see this grow,” Mayor Buffaloe says.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick and numerous other dignitaries attended Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony (April 9, 2025 photo courtesy of Governor Mike Kehoe’s Twitter page)

Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick also spoke at the ceremony. Commissioner Kendrick tells 939 the Eagle that EquipmentShare has about 700 employees in Boone County alone. Commissioner Kendrick says EquipmentShare’s decision to build its massive new headquarters in Columbia is a vote of confidence and an investment in Boone County. Mr. Kendrick had a big smile when he spoke at the ceremony, and was thrilled when he spoke to 939 the Eagle News after the ceremony:

“We’re thrilled to have Jabbok, Willy, the entire Equipmentshare team here in Boone County. It’s an employment opportunity for people to get a good wage, to raise a family. And more importantly modernizing the construction industry,” Commissioner Kendrick says.

Commissioner Kendrick is referring to EquipmentShare co-owners Jabbok and Willy Schlacks. Jabbok and Willy treated the hundreds of employees who attended and dignitaries to a free lunch after the ceremony, and tours were also offered.