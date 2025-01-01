(LISTEN): CPD says majority of recent shootings/shots fired incidents downtown happen after 1:30 am bar close

Columbia’s police chief says there has been escalating gun violence downtown in the past 18 months.

Columbia police chief Jill Schlude is sworn-in during a 2023 Columbia city council meeting, as city manager De’Carlon Seewood listens (December 4, 2023 file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle listener Tanya Heath)

Chief Jill Schlude tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that three uninvolved bystanders have been shot in that timeframe, with numerous others put at risk:

“The shots fired or shootings incidents, so someone has been shot or we know a gun was fired, 11 times I believe over the past 18 months. So we looked at those and the vast majority of those are occurring after 1:30 in the morning. So what does that tell us? It’s not while the restaurants and bars are open,” Chief Schlude says.

Columbia Police respond to a triple shooting on East Broadway downtown in November 2024. Two bystanders were shot in the chaotic incident (November 10, 2024 file photo courtesy of CPD’s Facebook page)

A bystander was struck in the head by gunfire in June in the 800 block of Walnut. Chief Schlude also says a growing number of people have been gathering downtown not to patronize businesses but to party in the streets. The chief says that contributes to chaotic and unsafe conditions.

Chief Schlude tells listeners that eight of the 11 shootings/shots fired incidents happened after the 1:30 am bar close:

“It’s after everything is over and we’re having a lot of people hanging out downtown. And another interesting piece was what’s precipitating a lot of these incidents is large disturbances or fights. And then people are coming in with firearms,” says Schlude.

The chief says police officer presence alone has not been enough to deter violence. She notes that in three cases, officers were present during the shootings. Chief Schlude says that in one case an officer witnessed a shooting and intervened and was shot at by the suspects.

