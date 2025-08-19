(LISTEN): CPS reports smooth first day of classes; official enrollment numbers to come out in September

Officials from Columbia Public Schools (CPS) report an excellent opening day on Tuesday.

CPS students listen to a teacher on opening day (August 19, 2025 photo courtesy of CPS’ Michelle Baumstark)

CPS says teachers and students were well prepared for the first day, noting that total first day enrollment for CPS is 18,720. That’s an increase of 74 students from last year. It was also the first day for new CPS superintendent Dr. Jeff Klein. District spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that Dr. Klein has been focused on listening:

“I think people will find that he’s a listener and he’s collaborative. He has an emphasis on transparency,” Ms. Baumstark says.

Dr. Jeff Klein became CPS’ superintendent on July 1 (March 20, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Another priority for Superintendent Klein is recruitment and retention of teachers and staff.

About 8,000 of the almost 19,000 students at Columbia Public Schools (CPS) are riding buses this fall. Many of you noticed the brand-new buses on the road on Tuesday’s opening day. CPS’ Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle the school board has awarded a three-year contract to Shawnee-based DS Bus Lines to provide school bus transportation for the district:

“We are looking forward to having a successful year with them. They do have all the routes staffed. Of course they’re always looking for additional drivers for charters and additional activities throughout the year,” says Baumstark.

CPS is now Missouri’s fourth-largest school district.