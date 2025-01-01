(LISTEN): Five-time Grammy winner Wynonna Judd performs at Missouri State fair’s opening night

Missouri’s 2025 state fair opens on Thursday and runs through August 17 in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia.

“Step on in” is the theme of Missouri’s 2025 state fair in Sedalia (graphic courtesy of Missouri state fair’s Flickr page)

This year’s theme is “Step on in.” Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that the biggest improvement you’ll notice at the state fair is the Governor Mike Parson Arena being constructed there:

“So the warm-up arena is already up and ready and they are constructing the big arena right now. We’re actually going to send our tram route through that area so that fairgoers can watch that construction in progress and be a part of that,” Director Chinn says.

You’ll be able to tour the construction site of the Governor Mike Parson arena at the upcoming Missouri State Fair in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia (2025 photo courtesy of Missouri state fair’s Flickr page)

There will also be lots of fair food and the popular Pork Place and Beef House restaurants. Numerous livestock shows are planned, along with draft horse shows and carnival rides.

Some big names will be performing at the upcoming Missouri state fair. Director Chinn says a five-time Grammy Award winner and country legend will perform on Thursday’s opening night:

“Wynonna Judd is going to be kicking off the fair this year. She’s going to be a favorite for many and then of course on Tuesday night (August 12) we have John Anderson so that’s going to be some old-time country music. So a little bit of a variety for everybody,” says Chinn.

John Anderson, who performs on Tuesday August 12, sang the hit song “Seminole Wind.” Jon Pardi and Flo Rida will also perform at this year’s fair. You can find the full list of concert dates and times here.

Click here to listen to host Randy Tobler and Stephanie Bell’s full “Wake Up Missouri” interview with MDA director Chris Chinn.