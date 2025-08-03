(LISTEN): Former U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway appointed Missouri Attorney General

Missouri’s governor has appointed former House Speaker and former U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway as Missouri’s next attorney general, effective on September 8.

Then-Senate President Pro Tem Peter Kinder (R-Cape Girardeau) and then-House Speaker Catherine Hanaway (R-Warson Woods) discuss the importance of the bipartisan sales tax holiday on May 7, 2004 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Hanaway, who is from the St. Louis suburb of Warson Woods, is the first female attorney general in state history. GOP Governor Mike Kehoe briefed Capitol reporters in Jefferson City Tuesday morning, describing Hanaway as a talented and trusted prosecutor with a passion for enforcing the law:

“We wanted the most qualified person who is ready to work on day one. So today I’m proud to announce the next attorney general of Missouri, Catherine Hanaway,” Governor Kehoe says.

Then-U.S. Sen. Kit Bond (R) addresses the Missouri House in Jefferson City in 2004, as then-House Speaker Catherine Hanaway (R-Warson Woods) applauds (March 16, 2004 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Hanaway served three terms in the Missouri House from 1999-2004 and was Missouri’s first female House Speaker. She tells Capitol reporters that her top priority is fighting crime:

“The first and most important part of this job is to protect Missourians from anyone who would do violence against them. Who would rip them off in financial schemes, who would abuse them through providing terrible care and getting paid by Medicaid. And anyone who would try to invade their constitutional rights,” she says.

Medicaid fraud will be another top priority. While she earned her bachelor degree from Creighton, Hanaway spent some time in Columbia as a Mizzou student, noting that Wolpers hall was larger than her hometown in rural Nebraska. She also praised one of her former bosses, former Missouri Governor and U.S. Sen. Kit Bond, who has passed away. Hanaway says Mr. Bond emphasized the importance of caring for others.

As for outgoing Missouri attorney general Andrew Bailey (R), he will resign on September 8, to become co-Deputy Director of the FBI. Andrew Bailey grew up in Columbia, attending Fairview Elementary, West Junior high and Rock Bridge high school.