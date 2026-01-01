(LISTEN): Friday’s Rotary Club golf tournament in Fulton to honor Missouri Sports Hall of Famer Charlie James

Former St. Louis Cardinal World Series champion Charlie James is expecting 20 to 24 four-person teams at Friday’s Rotary Club of Fulton golf tournament to honor him.

Former Cardinal great Charlie James (photo courtesy of Mary Ann Beahon of the Rotary Club of Fulton)

Mr. James, an outfielder who was a member of the 1964 World Series champion Cardinals, tells 939 the Eagle that all proceeds from the tournament will go to local charities supported by Fulton’s Rotary Club:

“We do a lot of good things like for SERVE and some of the other folks that need the additional funding, you know,” Mr. James says.

SERVE has a Fulton food pantry that provides fresh produce, canned goods, frozen foods and meats to those in need, regardless of income.

The 87-year-old James, an avid golfer, will be playing in Friday’s tournament at Tanglewood. The course will be packed for the event. Charlie James played six seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals and was also an outstanding halfback for Mizzou’s football team. He’s been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

That’s “Mr. Sports” Jim Riek of Fulton (left) with former Cardinal great Charlie James (photo courtesy of Mary Ann Beahon of the Rotary Club of Fulton)

Mr. James has been a member of Fulton Rotary for more than 50 years. The 87-year-old James tells 939 the Eagle that he loves being a Rotarian and to have his name associated with Friday’s tourney is an honor:

“I’ve always felt very strongly about Rotary and all of the different activities that have been helpful to the community,” he says.

Friday’s golf tourney begins at 10 am at Tanglewood.