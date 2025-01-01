(LISTEN): HBA of Columbia says event highlights importance of more construction workers in future

High school juniors and seniors and college students interested in a career in construction are encouraged to attend Thursday and Friday’s careers under construction event in Columbia.

The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Columbia has organized the careers under construction event (logo courtesy of HBA of Columbia website)

The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Columbia and the city are hosting the event at the Boone County Fairgrounds on North Oakland Gravel. HBA of Columbia executive officer Jami Clevenger tells 939 the Eagle News that students will see interactive exhibits and virtual reality simulations:

“For them to really get their hands in the middle, get their hands dirty if you will in the construction industry and the industries that support the construction industry,” Ms. Clevenger says.

Students will see exhibits in areas like bricklaying, architecture, heavy equipment, tile laying, welding, plumbing and HVAC. Today’s event is from 9 am to 3 pm and Friday’s event, which is open to anyone interested in construction jobs, is from 9 to noon.

Ms. Clevenger tells 939 the Eagle that the building and construction trades need as many people as possible:

“Columbia is growing so fast and we going to need more homes and businesses in the next 20 years. And we have to pump up the workforce in between,” she says.

The HBA of Columbia and the city are hosting the event at the Northeast Event Center on North Oakland Gravel. You can read more about the event here.