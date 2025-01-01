(LISTEN): Job Point president says proposed Columbia charter school’s model will be what they’ve done for two decades

Columbia’s Job Point aims to become Boone County’s first public charter school.

Job Point is based in Columbia (photo courtesy of Job Point’s website)

Job Point describes itself as Missouri’s premier employment center and community development corporation. Job Point president and chief executive officer John Scalise joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program:

“Our model is going to be exactly what we’ve been doing for 20 years, which is helping youth who are disengaged from school, dropped out. Who are looking for a way to get their high school equivalency and get into work quickly,” Mr. Scalise says.

Columbia Job Point president John Scalise (photo courtesy of Job Point website)

Job Point is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. It was established in 1965 by the Columbia Cosmopolitan Luncheon Club at the old bus depot on West Sexton road. Mr. Scalise tells listeners that it began six decades ago helping individuals with disabilities:

“We partnered with Pepsi and we built Pepsi crates. We also did sewing. All of that just led to more how can you help people with disabilities learn skills, get training and get jobs,” he says.

Columbia school board member Suzette Waters (photo courtesy of CPS website)

Meantime, a Columbia school board member opposes charter schools in Boone County, saying they are inefficient. Suzette Waters briefed city, county and business leaders at a recent joint meeting in Columbia, and spoke to 939 the Eagle News after the meeting:

“I’ve been concerned about charters in Boone County since they were first brought up in the (Missouri) Legislature a couple of years ago. No matter what kind of charter tries to come into Columbia, I’m going to be concerned about that. And I’m going to advocate against it,” Ms. Waters says.

She says Columbia Public Schools (CPS) is providing opportunities for students that address a wide range of needs. Suzette Waters has served on the school board since 2022 and was re-elected in April to a three-year term. Waters tells 939 the Eagle she has other concerns:

“There’s a lack of accountability in the fact that they are sponsored and not accredited. And the sponsor that decides whether or not they can continue to provide services with taxpayer money is getting money off the top,” she says.

You can listen to Fred Parry’s full interview with John Scalise here.