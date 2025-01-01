(LISTEN): Longtime Columbia bank president remembered for being tireless advocate for numerous charities and organizations

A former Columbia bank president and businessman who donated his time and energy to numerous causes is being remembered as a staple of Columbia.

86-year-old Daniel Scotten died in late July at University Hospital. Mr. Scotten was a Sedalia Smith-Cotton graduate who then graduated from the LSU School of Banking in Baton Rouge and later served as president of Commerce Bank in Columbia and later president and chief executive officer of Shelter Bank.

Former Shelter Bank president and chief executive officer Daniel Scotten of Columbia passed away on July 30 (photo courtesy of Memorial Funeral Home’s website)

Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick choked-up on-air Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”, when discussing Mr. Scotten’s legacy and service:

“I’ll try to do this without crying. Like you, he was one of the first people that sat down with me whenever I moved here. And for us as a Chamber, he started our ambassadors program. He started the quarterly membership breakfast. He started so much but not just with the Chamber, his fingerprints are in places in this community people don’t even realize,” McCormick tells host Fred Parry.

Mr. Scotten also mentored numerous students and professionals and was recognized as Columbia’s Citizen and Ambassador of the Year. Mike and Rockie Alden of Columbia describe Mr. Scotten as an incredible member of our community and a selfless leader.