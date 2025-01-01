(LISTEN): Louisville Kentucky schools praise former CPS superintendent Yearwood’s record of student achievement

Former Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood will begin his new job as superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) in Louisville Kentucky in July.

Then-Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood, educators and Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors cut the ribbon on the $7-million expansion of Eliot Battle elementary school in Columbia (November 13, 2024 file photo courtesy of CPS’ Michelle Baumstark)

Comobuz publisher Mike Murphy discussed the issue on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” this weekend, telling host Fred Parry that Dr. Yearwood is impressive:

“He’s their first black superintendent. He’s a finalist four times at least before this. I read their press, they were very impressed with what he did with test scores here,” Murphy says.

Former CPS superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood begins his new job in Louisville on July 1 (photo courtesy of Jefferson County Public Schools Kentucky website)

The annual performance report (APR) for CPS jumped from 70 percent in 2023 to 86.5 percent in 2024, under Dr. Yearwood. That’s a 16 percent increase, and CPS was the only district of its size to score double digit growth.

Dr. Yearwood’s salary in Louisville will be $350,000 per year. You can listen to Fred Parry’s full interview with Comobuz publisher Mike Murphy here.