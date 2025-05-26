(LISTEN): Memorial Day is both solemn and a day to celebrate, attendees at Columbia wreath-laying ceremony say

Bagpipers and the Columbia Community Band performed Monday at the 98th annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse plaza downtown.

About 150 people attended Monday’s 98th annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse plaza in downtown Columbia (May 26, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

More than 150 people turned out for the event. The Marine Corps League, Columbia Fire Department, the Boone County Republican and Democratic parties, Boone County commissioners and numerous others presented wreaths at the war monuments. Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick describes Memorial Day as solemn:

“You know it’s important that we all take a moment to recognize the sacrifice that Boone Countians made in each and every war that this nation has fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s a solemn day … it’s a day to reflect,” Commissioner Kendrick says.

Numerous wreaths were presented during Monday’s 98th annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse plaza (May 26, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Colonel Mike Randerson was the featured speaker and he talked about the importance of the solemn event but also says it’s a day to celebrate our veterans and the young men and women who choose to go into the U.S. military. Commissioner Kendrick agrees, telling 939 the Eagle that while Memorial Day is a solemn day, it’s also a day to celebrate our U.S. servicemen and women and our veterans:

“As Colonel (Mike) Randerson mentioned, it’s a day to celebrate as well. This is a day to celebrate the people who are willing to serve our nation and certainly those who sacrifice everything,” says Commissioner Kendrick.

The Columbia Community Band performed the national anthem and also played patriotic music after the ceremony. And there were few dry eyes on Monday as a bagpiper performed Amazing Grace. Caryl Easton of the Boone County Fire Protection District performed the song on pipes:

Many of Monday’s attendees were U.S. military veterans who served in various branches. Many others were civilians and children who came to pay their respects. The American Legion Post 202 Honor Guard performed Taps, and Legion Post 202’s Honor Guard performed the military firearms salute.