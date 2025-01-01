(LISTEN): Mid-Missourians urged to be patient on roads and water during Memorial Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says every available trooper will be on the road or water this Memorial Day weekend, especially Friday and on Memorial Day.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says ten of these new vehicles will be in service statewide by the end of the week (May 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown)

Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown says that during 2024’s Memorial Day weekend, there were more than 1,000 crashes statewide, injuring almost 500 motorists and killing ten:

“It comes down to people not paying attention to the full-time job of driving. You have do the best you can to pay attention. Avoid distractions in your car whether that be your phone, your radio, your occupants. Designate a sober driver, follow the laws, be a defensive driver,” Lieutenant Brown says.

You’ll see state troopers on the highways and water all weekend focusing on hazardous moving violations, speeding and impaired drivers and boat operators.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and contractors work on the I-70 rebuilding and expansion project between Columbia and Kingdom City (2025 photo courtesy of MoDOT’s Flickr page)

With more work zones than ever across the state, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging you to plan ahead and slow down during the Memorial Day weekend. The Patrol will be participating in Operation CARE, which is the crash awareness reduction effort. Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown tells 939 the Eagle there are two major construction projects that will impact your holiday travel in mid-Missouri:

“Including the addition of the extra lanes between Columbia and Kingdom City right now that’s going to cause some delays there with an increase of traffic this weekend. And there’s also a pretty significant construction zone here in Jefferson City on (Highway) 54 heading to the lake,” Lieutenant Brown says.

A Missouri state trooper patrols a waterway in 2025 (file photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown)

Eastbound I-70 east of Columbia from Route J to Route M has shifted with narrow lanes. Motorists heading to and from the Lake all weekend can expect delays in Jefferson City, as Highway 54 is narrowed to one lane in each direction from Missouri Boulevard to Stadium for bridge rehabilitation work. You are encouraged to give yourself extra time and to get your vehicle checked before you travel.