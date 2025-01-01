(LISTEN): Missouri Department of Revenue has processed more than 950,000 tax returns this year

We’re currently in the middle of the busy tax season, and the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) says it will process three-million tax returns by April. DOR deputy director Cheryl Bosch joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“And so far this tax season we’ve received over 950,000 returns. We’re already issuing refunds. We’ve already issued over 598,000 refunds,” Bosch tells listeners.

Deputy director Bosch tells listeners that those tax refunds total more than $350-million. The Missouri Department of Revenue recommends that you file electronically, saying electronically filed returns have fewer errors than paper returns. Deputy director Bosch says 99 percent of taxpayers have filed electronically so far. She notes there are many who still file by paper and mail their information to Revenue:

“This may sound silly but we receive a lot of paper returns that aren’t signed. And if it’s not signed, we can’t issue that refund that you want,” says Bosch.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with DOR deputy director Bosch and director Trish Vincent here.