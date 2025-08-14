(LISTEN): Missouri lawmakers to return to Jefferson City for this month’s special session

Missouri’s governor has called a special session on two issues: congressional redistricting and on amending the state’s initiative petition process.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe (R) speaks to residents before the governor’s ham breakfast in Sedalia on August 14, 2025 (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Governor Mike Kehoe (R) announced the call late Friday afternoon, saying it’s aimed at ensuring our districts and Missouri Constitution put Missouri values first. Missouri House Majority Floor Leader Alex Riley (R-Springfield) tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that the Missouri House is ready to act:

“I think if you look at what’s happened around the country for a long time with Democrats gerrymandering districts to ensure that they have the maximum amount of representation in Congress that they can get, you see that they’ve done that,” Leader Riley says.

He also says Democrats in one of Missouri’s neighboring states have gerrymandered districts:

“You look just across the (Mississippi) river at our neighbor in Illinois and there’s three or four just absolutely egregious congressional districts that they drew this past redistricting cycle to draw out Republicans and to maximize Democrat congress people from Illinois,” says Riley.

State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley (D-St. Louis) speaks on the Missouri House floor in May 2025 in Jefferson City (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Missouri Democrats disagree. State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley (D-St. Louis), a senior member of the Missouri House, says mid-term redistricting would dilute black representation and would disenfranchise black voters across Missouri. Representative Bosley also says the integrity of our democratic system is at stake. She says the proposed redistricting efforts also risk Governor Kehoe’s own promise to lead with fairness and integrity.

Missouri’s special session begins Wednesday in Jefferson City.