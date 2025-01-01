(LISTEN): Missouri state troopers urge you to wear your seat belt/life jacket this Memorial Day weekend

You’ll notice numerous Missouri state troopers on the highways and water Friday and throughout the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says ten of these new vehicles will be in service statewide by the end of the week (May 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown)

Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown tells 939 the Eagle that the two most important things you can do this weekend are wear a seat belt in a vehicle and a life jacket when near or on the water:

“Even though you are doing everything you can do to be a safe driver or a safe boating captain, you’re following the laws, you’re being attentive, that doesn’t prevent you to becoming the victim of someone else’s bad decision-making,” Lieutenant Brown says.

During Missouri’s 2024 Memorial Day weekend, there were about 1,000 crashes statewide, injuring about 500 motorists and killing ten. Missouri state troopers made 128 driving while intoxicated and six boating while intoxicated arrests last Memorial Day.

A Missouri state trooper patrols a waterway in 2025 (file photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown)

Missouri state troopers are also reminding floaters this Memorial Day weekend to keep an eye out for jet boats. Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown tells 939 the Eagle that we’re seeing an increase in jet boats in Missouri’s streams and rivers:

“Some of these jet boats that are operating on these waterways are small, they’re very fast, they’re nimble. They can navigate through very, very shallow waterways. And people are driving them quite recklessly, putting themselves and especially putting floaters in danger,” Lt. Brown says.

He says jet boats should stay closer to the center of the river to give floaters room. Every available Missouri state trooper will be on the water today and this weekend, enforcing laws and assisting you.