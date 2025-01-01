(LISTEN): Missouri’s attorney general says state will work to identify farmland owned by Chinese communist government, after federal judge’s ruling

Missouri’s attorney general is praising a federal judge’s ruling in favor of the state’s $24-billion lawsuit against China.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey briefs reporters in Kansas City on October 30, 2023 (file photo courtesy of General Bailey’s Flickr page)

GOP Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s lawsuit accuses China of hoarding personal protective equipment during the COVID pandemic. General Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”, saying the state sued based on 1976 law signed by then-President Gerald Ford:

“These claims are raised under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. It was a law passed by Congress in 1976. It explicitly provides a method by which states can not only address grievances against foreign entities, but also execute judgments like this,” Bailey says.

Bailey tells listeners that they’ll have to identify Missouri farmland owned by the Chinese communist government and then work with U.S. marshals to have that property seized and sold.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey briefs reporters in 2024 (file photo courtesy of General Bailey’s Twitter page)

Meantime, Missouri’s attorney general says his office stands ready to protect residents against scams and price gouging, following Friday’s deadly tornado outbreak across Missouri. At least 12 people have been killed, and about 800 homes across the state have been destroyed or have major damage. Attorney General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that his office is ready to protect you:

“If Missourians have been scammed during or after this tornadic event, they need to call my office at 1-800-392-8222 and report those incidents of fraudulent or predatory business practices. We have investigators standing by to provide assistance,” Bailey says.

About 8,000 Missourians remain without power this (Wednesday) morning, according to Governor Mike Kehoe. You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with attorney general Bailey here.