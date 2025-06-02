(LISTEN): Missouri’s attorney general slams Columbia over DEI programs; city manager Seewood responds

Columbia’s city manager says the city does not implement quotas, benchmarks or metrics based on race, nor does it discriminate against any groups based on race or other identities.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey briefs reporters in 2024 (file photo courtesy of General Bailey’s Twitter page)

City manager De’Carlon Seewood is responding to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s probe of Columbia’s DEI programs. DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. General Bailey announced his office’s probe during a live interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“Since 2021 Columbia’s strategic plan has promoted a racial equity toolkit. And demanded that the strategic plan include a racial equity lens,” General Bailey tells listeners.

Former Columbia councilwoman Lisa Meyer is all smiles as city manager De’Carlon Seewood presents her with a portrait of Columbia’s Bear Creek trail (June 2, 2025 file photo courtesy of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

Mr. Bailey says his office has received multiple reports from Columbia residents alleging discrimination in city programs. Mr. Seewood’s response says all city programs and hiring practices are developed and carried out in accordance with federal and state laws. However, General Bailey says Columbia residents have received potentially racist policies that threaten punishment for city employees who challenge the DEI narrative:

“But look there’s no information available on the (city of Columbia’s) website at all. We’re demanding all records related to this DEI program to expose it for what it is,” Bailey says.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood has issued a statement, in response to General Bailey’s Sunshine law request. Mr. Seewood’s statement reads in part: “The city remains committed to making Columbia the best place for everyone to live. Our work around diversity, equity and inclusion allows each individual the opportunity to thrive, making a better community for all. Our goal is, and has always been, to remove barriers, ensuring that all residents have access to city services, opportunities and support.”

You can hear the full “Wake Up” interview with Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey here.