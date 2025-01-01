(LISTEN): Missouri’s attorney general warns scammers after storms; Bailey is also pleased with China lawsuit ruling

Missouri’s attorney general is warning any contractors or other businesses who try to price gouge or defraud thousands of Missourians impacted by recent flooding and tornadoes. Mid-Missouri’s Pilot Grove saw an EF-2 tornado on Wednesday that destroyed or severely damaged at least ten homes in the area:

“My thoughts and prayers go out to everybody who’s struggling with the weather right now. And certainly I don’t think we’re out of it yet. We’re in for a rough season, and that’s going happen. But we’re going to be there to support and protect Missourians,” Andrew Bailey says.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey briefs reporters in 2024 (file photo courtesy of General Bailey’s Twitter page)

Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) encourages any Missourians who have been scammed to call his office at 1-800-392-8222. He says they have investigators standing by. You can also file an online complaint here.

Missouri’s attorney general is ecstatic about a federal judge’s record judgment in favor of the state’s $24-billion lawsuit against China. GOP attorney general Bailey’s lawsuit accuses China of hoarding personal protective equipment during the COVID pandemic. General Bailey emphasized the lawsuit during his keynote address Thursday night at the Boone County Lincoln Days banquet. Bailey tells 939 the Eagle there’s more to do:

“People keep asking me well that’s great but are you going to be able to collect. And look we’re going to identify Chinese assets and we’re going to go get a court order to have those assets seized. And we’re going to sell those assets and make good on that judgment, and it’s going to happen. Now it’s going to take time. There’s a process,” Bailey says.

Bailey’ lawsuit was based upon the bipartisan Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which was signed by then-President Gerald Ford in 1976.

One of the loudest applauses that Missouri’s attorney general received during his keynote address at the recent Boone County Lincoln Days banquet was when he urged Columbia residents to get out and vote in Tuesday’s mayoral race. Attorney General is also urging you to get your friends and relatives to the polls for the April elections. General Bailey, who spoke at Midway Golf and Games, tells 939 the Eagle News that Columbia is home:

“I went to Fairview elementary, West Junior high and Rock Bridge high school, so Columbia is my hometown. And it’s always good to come home and see so many friends and supporters that are here,” Bailey says.

The attorney general also slammed Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas during his speech, saying Mayor Lucas wanted to defund the Kansas City Police. Bailey also blasted former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner during his speech, which drew loud applause from the conservative audience.