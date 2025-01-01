(LISTEN): Missouri’s first fire district to use new technology involving soybeans will be Boone County Fire Protection District

The Boone County Fire Protection District in Columbia will be the first district in Missouri to use firefighting foam made from soybeans.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp joined hosts Randy Tobler and Stephanie Bell live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“It’s biodegradable … it’s gold-certified firefighting foam,” he says.

The Boone County Fire Protection District logo

Mr. Blomenkamp tells listeners that the foam is good for wood and paper fires as well as gas and diesel fires:

“It’s very new to the industry. It’s very new to Missouri, in fact we’re going to be the first fire department to start using the foam in the state of Missouri,” says Mr. Blomenkamp.

