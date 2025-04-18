(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor says $35-million Parson meat science facility at Mizzou is investing in next-generation farmers

Missouri’s commodity groups are praising Mizzou’s planned Michael Parson meat science education and training laboratory in Columbia.

Mizzou expects the Michael Parson meat science education and training laboratory in Columbia to open in 2026. A rendering of the facility was presented at Friday’s ceremony (April 18, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Commodity groups, Columbia business leaders and state lawmakers in both parties joined Governor Mike Kehoe and former Governor Mike Parson at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the $35-million facility. U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore), who represents much of Columbia on Capitol Hill, says he loves the sound of this:

“This is about building the agricultural industry in Missouri. It’s already large, our number economic driver of Missouri. This is going to make it even larger to get young people into the workforce,” Congressman Alford says.

Congressman Alford also tells 939 the Eagle that food security is national security. Mizzou officials say the 25,000 square foot building will impact major Missouri meat processing industries like pork, beef and poultry. The new space will also include classrooms for teaching and workforce development training.

UM System president Dr. Mun Choi, Missouri Department of Agriculture director Chris Chinn, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and other dignitaries carry shovels as they join former Governor Mike Parson for Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Michael Parson meat science education and training laboratory at Mizzou in Columbia (April 18, 2025 photo courtesy of University of Missouri)

Missouri’s agriculture director says Mizzou’s planned Michael Parson meat science education and training laboratory in Columbia will preserve Missouri’s future as a leader in agriculture and meat science. Director Chris Chinn spoke at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony at Mizzou. The Missouri Pork Association and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association also attended. Governor Mike Kehoe joined them and former Governor Mike Parson at the ceremony. Governor Kehoe tells 939 the Eagle that this is huge:

“It takes a lot of people and vision to understand how important Missouri’s agriculture system is, and what we need to do to invest in our future. And this is, the physical brick and mortar what you’re seeing, that we’re saying we’re investing in the future and the students who are going to be our next-generation farmers,” Governor Kehoe says.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi also spoke Friday and praises former Governor Parson’s leadership, adding that the facility will strengthen Missouri’s vibrant agriculture industry. California-based Burgers’ Smokehouse has also contributed to the project.

As for former Missouri Governor Parson, he says he’s both humbled and proud to have his name on Mizzou’s planned facility. Former Governor Parson traveled from southern Missouri’s Bolivar to Columbia for Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony. Governor Parson tells 939 the Eagle that the project has been needed for years. He also emphasizes his rural upbringing:

“But then I think where it all started on a little old farm in (southern Missouri’s) Hickory County and just being a farmer all my life. And understanding how important technology the next generations are going to be, the educated generation much more than what I was. And to be able to be in a state-of-the-art facility to make things better for people, it’s just huge,” Parson says.

The 25,000 square foot building will impact major Missouri meat processing industries like pork, beef and poultry. Mizzou officials say it will also provide a well-rounded educational experience for future livestock farmers and agribusiness owners.