(LISTEN): Missouri’s lieutenant governor hopes state departments follow his lead on working in the office

Immediate senior staff members at the Missouri lieutenant governor’s office will soon be required to work in the office five days a week.

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Dave Wasinger, right, listens as Governor Mike Kehoe delivers his first State of the State address in Jefferson City (January 28, 2025 photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Lieutenant Governor Dave Wasinger made the announcement during a live interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“I’m not a work-at-home guy. I think you need to be in the office as (President Donald) Trump says and Elon Musk says. You have to be in the office five days a week, for a couple of different reasons. One, productivity and number two collegiality. You learn a lot in a coffee room,” Lt. Governor Wasinger tells listeners.

Lt. Governor Wasinger hopes some state departments and agencies follow his lead.

New Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe shakes hands with House and Senate members in both parties, before his first State of the State address in Jefferson City (January 28, 2025 photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Meantime, Governor Mike Kehoe (R) says his administration is committed to timely payments for child care providers who partner with the state to provide care. Governor Kehoe made his call during last week’s State of the State address. New Lt. Governor Wasinger agrees with the governor’s position that delays in payments from the state have made it difficult for providers just to stay open:

“There have been some child care providers that I think have been put out of business, these day care providers because you know these payments aren’t being implemented. So I think it’s something that I’m strongly in favor of,” says Wasinger.

Dave Wasinger grew up in northeast Missouri’s Hannibal. You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Missouri’s 49th lieutenant governor here.