(LISTEN): Mizzou AD touts school’s 2012 move to Southeastern Conference

Mizzou’s athletic director says the greatest moment in Mizzou sports history to him is when the university entered the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Athletic director Laird Veatch joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”:

“I’m sure at the time it was a little controversial and people struggled with it. There has been no move that’s happened for this place that’s impacted us more. And you think about now where we’re at and where we would be if we hadn’t. I mean it’s a dramatic platform to be on,” Mr. Veatch says.

New Mizzou athletic director Laird Veatch started on May 1, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics Twitter)

He also says Missouri’s bipartisan name, image and likeness (NIL) law is an opportunity for Mizzou:

“At the same time though it kind of opened up a window for schools like Mizzou to essentially secure talent that was really difficult to secure before,” Mr. Veatch says.

The UM Board of Curators unanimously approved the $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project (September 2024 graphic courtesy of Mizzou athletics website)

Mr. Veatch discussed numerous other topics during the one-hour interview, including his relationship with FedEx founder Fred Smith in Memphis, who has passed away. Mr. Veatch also discussed the $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project. It is scheduled to be done in 2026, which will be Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary. Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz predicts the fan experience at Faurot will be enhanced by further enhancing the stadium’s north end. Crews are doing about 160,000 square feet of new construction.

You can listen to Fred’s full interview with Mizzou athletic director Laird Veatch here.