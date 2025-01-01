(LISTEN): MU Health Care hopes to resume what it calls meaningful talks with Anthem

Columbia-based MU Health Care is open to returning to the table with Anthem, after the two sides failed to reach an agreement to renew contracts.

MU Health Care chief operating officer Tonya Johnson (2025 photo courtesy of MU Health Care’s Eric Maze)

MU Health Care chief operating officer Tonya Johnson joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, saying they received a letter this week from Anthem saying they were no longer interested in negotiating on the commercial contracts. Johnson tells listeners that MU Health is open to coming back to the negotiating table:

“That would be in the best interest for all of us, but most importantly for our patients. And that is what we are about. But we will need something meaningful back from Anthem, an indication that they are willing to do the same,” Johnson says.

MU Health Care’s seven hospitals and 1,200 providers are now out of Anthem’s commercial network. The contracts expired on Monday. Johnson tells listeners that continuity of care still covers certain medical conditions:

“And you know serious complex conditions like cancer, relapsed cancer, transplant candidates. Some non-elective surgeries and into the acute phase. Chronic conditions that are under active treatment like heart attack and stroke,” says Johnson.

Ms. Johnson tells listeners that Anthem will determine who is covered. Most other patients may have to pay more out of pocket to see MU Health Care doctors or may need to find a new in-network provider for care. MU Health Care has established a dedicated call center that is available weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm. That number is (573) 650-5409.

Anthem has released a statement to 939 the Eagle that says its latest proposal included “reasonable payment increases that are in line with other Missouri health systems.”

Click here to listen to the full “Wake Up Missouri” interview with MU Health Care’s Tonya Johnson.