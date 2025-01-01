(LISTEN): New hospital in mid-Missouri’s Mexico still key part of Boone Health’s strategic vision

The president of Columbia-based Boone Health says opening a new critical access hospital in mid-Missouri’s Mexico remains a top strategic priority.

Mexico has been without a hospital and an emergency room since 2022. Boone Health has announced that they’re starting the process to search for potential strategic partners. Boone Health president Brady Dubois tells reporters Boone Health is still excited about the future of healthcare in Mexico/Audrain County:

“Because that is a remarkable community. Great people there, great leadership with both the city and the county (Audrain County) and their health department,” Mr. Dubois says.

Boone Health president Brady Dubois addressed the Mexico hospital issue during a Mexico city council meeting in October (October 14, 2024 file photo courtesy of former 939 the Eagle reporter Matt Pilger)

Boone Health outlined plans in October to build a brand-new 18 to 25 in-patient bed hospital in Mexico that would include an emergency room and expansion of surgical procedures. Officials in Mexico and Audrain County support Boone Health’s plan to pursue a strategic partnership.

The Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce in mid-Missouri’s Mexico (2022 file photo courtesy of the chamber’s Penny Rutherford)

Audrain County’s presiding commissioner says Boone Health’s pursuit of potential strategic partners could expedite the establishment of a new hospital and emergency room in mid-Missouri’s Mexico. Boone Health signed a letter of intent in October with officials in Mexico and Audrain County. Boone Health president Dubois tells reporters, including 939 the Eagle, that Boone continues to work hard in its pursuit of a new hospital in Mexico:

“We’re excited about what Mexico and Audrain County can provide, because they’re growing. Their economic development focus is really to be celebrated,” says Dubois.

Mexico city manager Bruce Slagle says he’s grateful that building a new hospital there continues to be a key part of Boone’s strategic vision.