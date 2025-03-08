(LISTEN): New radios are key part of April bond issue in Boone County Fire Protection District

A key component in April’s proposed $6-million bond issue in the Boone County Fire Protection District is $3.5 million for firefighter equipment like self-contained breathing apparatus and tri band radios.

Crews from the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District, the Columbia Fire Department and the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fuel spill near Columbia Regional Airport (March 8, 2025 photo courtesy of the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp is hopeful:

“Our radios are aged. Radios are very expensive nowadays. And we’re looking at purchasing about 130 or 140 radios to replace some of our older ones that we’ve got,” Blomenkamp says.

He tells 939 the Eagle that replacing their aging radios is important and needs to be done:

“Boone County Joint Communications is expanding our radio system. They’re moving towards an 800-megahertz system. These radios would be tri band and so that would work on VHF, UHF and the 800-megahertz,” Blomenkamp says.

If voters approve the measure, the district will spend $2-million to purchase fire apparatus, $3.7-million for new radios and other firefighter equipment and $400,000 to purchase commercial personal protective gear washers and dryers at all fire stations.

It’s a no tax increase bond issue. Passage requires a four-sevenths majority, which is 57 percent.