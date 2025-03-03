Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

(LISTEN): Organizers hope for big turnout at Saturday’s parade in Jefferson City against child abuse

030321 0291 1 002 scaled 1

Batman, Spiderman and other special guests are scheduled to make appearances at Saturday morning’s parade in Jefferson City to observe child abuse prevention awareness month.

031121 0489 1 (002)
Then-State Rep. Becky Ruth (R-Festus) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on March 11, 2021 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Office of Child Advocate (OCA) director Becky Ruth tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that she hopes for a good turnout:

“This has grown. You know when we first started we’re like ok well it’s not a holiday parade, we might get 25, 30 entries. We’re well over 60 entries for this parade,” Ruth tells listeners.

Saturday morning’s parade begins at 10 on High street and will go to Capitol Avenue. Director Ruth tells “Wake Up Missouri” that you’ll see Spiderman on Saturday, along with several other neat things:

“Chick-fil-A is bringing the Chick-fil-A cow. And Capital Dodge is bringing their Willie’s Jeep and Willie the duck. So lots of great things,” Ruth says.

The Office of Child Advocate was established under bipartisan legislation signed into law in 2002 by then-Governor Bob Holden. Director Ruth also emphasizes the trauma and the external and internal scars that victims of child abuse face.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Becky Ruth here.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2025, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer