(LISTEN): Organizers of this weekend’s HBA home show in Columbia promise fun for whole family

Crowds are expected today and Saturday at the Renewal by Andersen HBA home show, which is taking place at the former fairgrounds at Columbia’s Northeast event center.

The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Columbia has organized the careers under construction event (logo courtesy of HBA of Columbia website)

Admission is free. You’ll be able to find everything you need for your home, from appliances to landscaping. Home Builders Association (HBA) of Columbia executive officer Jami Clevenger tells 939 the Eagle that they’ve sold out of booths, with 65 of them:

“Custom cabinets and in-house stereo stuff and foundation support and just everything in-between,” Clevenger says.

Renewal by Andersen is the title sponsor for this weekend’s HBA home show in Columbia (logo courtesy of Home Builders Association (HBA) of Columbia website)

The home show is an opportunity for Columbia-area residents interested in building, remodeling or redecorating their homes to find information under one roof. Ms. Clevenger tells 939 the Eagle that they’ll also have food trucks and fun for the entire family:

“We’re going to have a wine and beer garden presented by Macadoodles, so excited about that. And we’ve got a great big kids area where they can do golf and basketball and lots of activities for them,” says Clevenger.

The HBA home show is today from noon until 6 pm and again Saturday from 9 am through 4 pm. You can find more information about the event here.