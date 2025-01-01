(LISTEN): Organizers of this weekend’s HBA home show in Columbia promise fun for whole family

Crowds are expected today and Saturday at the Renewal by Andersen HBA home show, which is taking place at the former fairgrounds at Columbia’s Northeast event center.
Admission is free. You’ll be able to find everything you need for your home, from appliances to landscaping. Home Builders Association (HBA) of Columbia executive officer Jami Clevenger tells 939 the Eagle that they’ve sold out of booths, with 65 of them:
“Custom cabinets and in-house stereo stuff and foundation support and just everything in-between,” Clevenger says.
The home show is an opportunity for Columbia-area residents interested in building, remodeling or redecorating their homes to find information under one roof. Ms. Clevenger tells 939 the Eagle that they’ll also have food trucks and fun for the entire family:
“We’re going to have a wine and beer garden presented by Macadoodles, so excited about that. And we’ve got a great big kids area where they can do golf and basketball and lots of activities for them,” says Clevenger.
The HBA home show is today from noon until 6 pm and again Saturday from 9 am through 4 pm. You can find more information about the event here.