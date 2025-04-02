(LISTEN): Possible tornado impacts Cooper County nursing home; no injuries are reported

Columbia and most of the 939 the Eagle listening area remains under a tornado watch through 4 this (Wednesday) afternoon.

A funnel cloud was seen this morning near the Fayette farm of 939 the Eagle listener Brittany Sullivan (April 2, 2025 photo courtesy of Brittany)

There have been at least four tornado warnings this morning and they have included Boone, Cooper and Howard counties. The heaviest storm damage from a possible tornado is in and near Pilot Grove. The Katy Manor nursing home in Cooper County says the storm damaged its garage and roof, but emphasizes all of its residents and staff members are safe. The nursing home has a crew on-scene trying to assess damage.

The Cooper County Sheriff’s office says Highway 135 is closed from I-70 to Pilot Grove. Cooper County resident Ty called in during our live storm coverage this morning on the Zimmer News Network. Ty says the strong winds caused issues north of Pilot Grove:

“They had a camper blow over in their neighbor’s yard. They don’t even know where that’s from because no one around them even has a camper but it’s all open field through there”

806 Co-Mo Electric customers are currently without power in Cooper County. Some of those residents are in Pilot Grove. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.