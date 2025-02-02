(LISTEN): Some Missouri doctors are spending 15 hours a week just on prior authorizations

The delicate issue of prior authorization is a top priority for the Missouri House Health and Mental Health committee chair.

Missouri House Health and Mental Health committee chair Melanie Stinnett (R-Springfield) questions a witness during a February 11, 2025 hearing in Jefferson City (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

State Rep. Melanie Stinnett (R-Springfield) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“You know during testimony on this bill we heard that physicians are spending sometimes 14 to 15 hours a week just doing prior authorizations. And we wonder they can’t get us in to see them quicker,” Representative Stinnett tells listeners.

Chair Stinnett says this is a national issue as well:

“There’s probably not a listener that hasn’t had an experience and probably a negative experience with prior authorization. It’s a big challenge for our providers,” Stinnett says.

Missouri’s 2025 legislative session runs through mid-May. You can hear the full “Wake Up” interview with Representative Stinnett here.