(LISTEN): True North of Columbia to cut ribbon Thursday on new Advocacy Center; you’re invited to attend

A Columbia nonprofit that’s long served as a critical resource for those affected by intimate partner violence, sexual violence, stalking and sex trafficking is inviting you to Thursday’s special open house for its new advocacy center.

True North of Columbia hosts the Men as Allies breakfast on August 27 at the Crossing in Columbia (photo courtesy of True North website)

True North of Columbia will cut the ribbon Thursday afternoon at the new advocacy center at 1901 Pennsylvania drive. True North of Columbia executive director Michele Snodderley tells 939 the Eagle that they have a lot to show:

“We have that brand-new space and we’re going to do guided tours. Also be able to hear an impact statement from one of our staff members who spoke at Little Black Dress and really has the passion for the work that she’s doing as a survivor herself,” she says.

Ms. Snodderley says the new space will enhance True North’s ability to provide safety, shelter, education and advocacy for survivors in mid-Missouri.

Columbia’s Veterans United Foundation provided a large donation to True North of Columbia to purchase and furnish the new and much larger Advocacy Center. True North of Columbia executive director Snodderley tells 939 the Eagle their building prior to this was about 3,000 square feet:

“We couldn’t even provide the services that we needed to because we didn’t have enough space to bring staff in to provide those services. So when we purchased this building it’s almost 16,000 square feet,” Ms. Snodderley says.

Thursday’s special open house and ribbon cutting event is from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, with the ribbon-cutting happening at 5. Refreshments will be provided and you’ll be able to take a guided tour. It’s important to note this is NOT True North’s shelter, which is at a secret location.