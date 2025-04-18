(LISTEN): UM Board of Curators chair says $35-million Parson facility being built at Mizzou shows they believe in the future of the beef industry

The UM Board of Curators chair is excited about Mizzou’s planned Michael Parson meat science education and training laboratory in Columbia.

Mizzou expects the Michael Parson meat science education and training laboratory in Columbia to open in 2026. A rendering of the facility was presented at Friday’s ceremony (April 18, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

UM Board of Curators chair Todd Graves of Platte City spoke at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the $35-million facility. Chair Graves tells 939 the Eagle this is huge:

“Animal production and beef production in this state is very important. And this isn’t about the past, this is about the future. This is showing that we believe in the future of agriculture in Missouri, and we believe in the future of the beef industry,” Mr. Graves says.

UM System president Dr. Mun Choi, UM Board of Curators chair Todd Graves, Missouri Department of Agriculture director Chris Chinn, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and other dignitaries carry shovels as they join former Governor Mike Parson for Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Michael Parson meat science education and training laboratory at Mizzou in Columbia (April 18, 2025 photo courtesy of University of Missouri)

Mizzou officials say the 25,000 square foot building will impact major Missouri meat processing industries like pork, beef and poultry. The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Pork Association and other commodity groups are excited about the facility. Retired Missouri Pork Association executive director Don Nikodim tells 939 the Eagle that this will pay huge dividends down the road:

“I mean it’s going to be the state-of-the-art facility in the country by far and it’s something well needed. I mean when I went to college here (Mizzou) in the 70’s, the old avatar we have now it was an antique then. And so to move from that to this is one giant leap, and I think it just says volumes for the state of Missouri,” Mr. Nikodim says.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi also spoke at the ceremony and praises former Governor Parson’s leadership, adding that the facility will strengthen Missouri’s vibrant agriculture industry. California-based Burgers’ Smokehouse has also contributed to the project.