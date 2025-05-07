(LISTEN): UM System President describes Missouri’s governor as the right person to lead our state

Missouri’s governor is a fan of UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, and President Choi praises the job Governor Mike Kehoe (R) is doing.
UM System President Choi spoke Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program, telling host Fred Parry that Kehoe also impressed him as a state senator from Jefferson City and as lieutenant governor:
“I was very pleased to see that he became the governor of our state. And he is the right person to lead our state,” President Choi says.
He tells listeners that Governor Kehoe will be wonderful things by supporting higher education. President Choi also addressed enrollment numbers during the interview. Mizzou saw an 18 percent increase in their freshmen class last fall, over 2023 numbers. President Choi tells listeners those students will be returning to Mizzou in the fall, saying the retention rate is 92 percent.
The longtime UM System president is currently in his ninth year in the position. He also praises the $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project at Mizzou in Columbia. Many of you drive by Faurot daily and see the cranes there:
“That’s probably the largest one. In fact that’s the largest project in the history of the University of Missouri system,” President Choi says.
He says the improvement project will preserve Memorial Stadium’s tradition-rich elements while embracing a vibrant future. Mizzou officials envision 160,000 square feet of new construction, including 98,000 square feet that will be enclosed as part of new premium seating areas.
President Choi is also thrilled about the ceremonial agreement to partner with a consortium to build a new 20-megawatt state-of-the-art research reactor near south Columbia’s Discovery Ridge. President Choi says NextGen MURR will allow Mizzou to lead the nation in producing critical medical isotopes.
Click here to listen to 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry’s full interview with UM System President Dr. Mun Choi.