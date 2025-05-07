(LISTEN): UM System President describes Missouri’s governor as the right person to lead our state

Missouri’s governor is a fan of UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, and President Choi praises the job Governor Mike Kehoe (R) is doing.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi spoke Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program (May 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

UM System President Choi spoke Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program, telling host Fred Parry that Kehoe also impressed him as a state senator from Jefferson City and as lieutenant governor:

“I was very pleased to see that he became the governor of our state. And he is the right person to lead our state,” President Choi says.

UM System president Dr. Mun Choi, UM Board of Curators chair Todd Graves, Missouri Department of Agriculture director Chris Chinn, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and other dignitaries carry shovels as they join former Governor Mike Parson for the April groundbreaking ceremony for the Michael Parson meat science education and training laboratory at Mizzou in Columbia (April 18, 2025 file photo courtesy of University of Missouri)

He tells listeners that Governor Kehoe will be wonderful things by supporting higher education. President Choi also addressed enrollment numbers during the interview. Mizzou saw an 18 percent increase in their freshmen class last fall, over 2023 numbers. President Choi tells listeners those students will be returning to Mizzou in the fall, saying the retention rate is 92 percent.

A May 2025 screenshot of the $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project at Mizzou in Columbia (photo courtesy of Mizzou director of media relations Christopher Ave)

The longtime UM System president is currently in his ninth year in the position. He also praises the $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project at Mizzou in Columbia. Many of you drive by Faurot daily and see the cranes there:

“That’s probably the largest one. In fact that’s the largest project in the history of the University of Missouri system,” President Choi says.

He says the improvement project will preserve Memorial Stadium’s tradition-rich elements while embracing a vibrant future. Mizzou officials envision 160,000 square feet of new construction, including 98,000 square feet that will be enclosed as part of new premium seating areas.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, UM Board of Curators chair Todd Graves and members of the consortium after April’s ceremonial agreement signing in Columbia (April 16, 2025 file photo courtesy of University of Missouri)

President Choi is also thrilled about the ceremonial agreement to partner with a consortium to build a new 20-megawatt state-of-the-art research reactor near south Columbia’s Discovery Ridge. President Choi says NextGen MURR will allow Mizzou to lead the nation in producing critical medical isotopes.

Click here to listen to 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry’s full interview with UM System President Dr. Mun Choi.