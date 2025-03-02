Call In:
(LISTEN): Veteran Missouri lawmaker: Legislature should be able to veto MoDOT spending plans

A senior member in the Missouri House says the Legislature should have the authority to veto spending plans from the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-Hannibal) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on February 18, 2025 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-Hannibal) has proposed House Joint Resolution 46, which is a constitutional amendment to grant the Legislature that authority. He joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“MoDOT basically does what it darn well pleases. And the people who are pulling the strings basically when it’s time to do the STIP are the folks who are not elected. That bothers me, it bothers a lot of people,” Riggs says.

State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-Hannibal) speaks to a witness in a Missouri House committee in Jefferson City (February 18, 2025 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

He tells listeners that rural northeast Missouri deserves more highway funding than they’re getting from MoDOT:

“This was U-S 36 that we basically had to go out and build ourselves. Set up our own transportation district, four counties paid for the west. 52 miles between Hannibal and Macon,” says Riggs.

If lawmakers approve Riggs’ proposal, you’ll be voting on the issue statewide. You can hear the full “Wake Up” interview with Representative Riggs here.

