(LISTEN): Walk to End Alzheimer’s Columbia event organizers looking for teams of all sizes

While 50 teams have already registered for the October 4 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Columbia, organizers hope many others sign up.

A mid-Missourian carries a picture of a man as she walks during the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Columbia (November 6, 2024 file photo courtesy of Laurie Williams of the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association)

The Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hopes to have 800 people for the walk at Mizzou’s Stankowski field. Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association senior fundraising manager Laurie Williams tells 939 the Eagle that the walk is also a celebration of the work that’s been done throughout the year:

“It’s full of excitement and happiness and hope, but it’s also a healing journey for a lot of people. To be able to surround yourself with a community that is supportive of you and also folks that are going through what you might be going through as well,” Williams says.

One of the displays at the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Jefferson City (October 2023 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

This fall’s walk takes place on Saturday October 4 from 11 am to 2 pm at Stankowski field. The association is working towards methods of prevention and ultimately a cure. Fundraising efforts continue ahead of the walk. Ms. Williams tells 939 the Eagle that a golf tournament is planned for Friday September 19 in Columbia, while others are contributing large and small amounts. She emphasizes every dollar is appreciated:

“We have Logboat here in town. They do a golf tournament for us every year, which is huge. They raise over $5,000 every year. (Mizzou sorority) Sigma Kappa, they raise over $75,000 for us every single year. And those are those the big boys but it’s quantity and we need all sorts of teams of all sizes,” she says.

Mid-Missourians young and old pack Mizzou’s Stankowski field for the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Columbia (November 6, 2024 file photo courtesy of Laurie Williams of the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association)

The walk raises awareness and much-needed money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This fall’s walk takes place on Saturday October 4 from 11 am to 2 pm at Mizzou’s Stankowski field. You can find a link to donate and register for the walk here.