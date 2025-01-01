Longtime Southern Boone principal to retire; he’ll be replaced by longtime mid-Missouri educator

The longtime principal at the fast-growing Southern Boone high school in Ashland will retire this summer.

Longtime mid-Missouri educator Shelly Sconce will become Southern Boone high school’s new principal in July (April 2025 graphic courtesy of of Southern Boone R-1 district spokesman Matt Sharp)

Dale Van Deven, who has served as Southern Boone high school’s principal for 17 years, will be replaced by longtime mid-Missouri educator Shelly Sconce, who has served as Southern Boone high school’s assistant principal for the last two years. She previously had served for 17 years as a high school math teacher in the South Callaway school district in Mokane.

Southern Boone R-1 District superintendent Dr. Tim Roth praises Mr. Van Deven’s leadership and dedication to Southern Boone students, families and staff. Dr. Roth also praises Ms. Sconce, saying she brings a collaborative approach, a passion for education and a deep understanding of what makes Southern Boone special.

Ms. Sconce earned her bachelor’s degree from Columbia College and earned her master’s and educational specialist degrees from Mizzou.