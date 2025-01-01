Longtime Southern Boone principal to retire; he’ll be replaced by longtime mid-Missouri educator

The longtime principal at the fast-growing Southern Boone high school in Ashland will retire this summer.
Dale Van Deven, who has served as Southern Boone high school’s principal for 17 years, will be replaced by longtime mid-Missouri educator Shelly Sconce, who has served as Southern Boone high school’s assistant principal for the last two years. She previously had served for 17 years as a high school math teacher in the South Callaway school district in Mokane.
Southern Boone R-1 District superintendent Dr. Tim Roth praises Mr. Van Deven’s leadership and dedication to Southern Boone students, families and staff. Dr. Roth also praises Ms. Sconce, saying she brings a collaborative approach, a passion for education and a deep understanding of what makes Southern Boone special.
Ms. Sconce earned her bachelor’s degree from Columbia College and earned her master’s and educational specialist degrees from Mizzou.