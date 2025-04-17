Mid-Missouri could see hail and damaging winds on Good Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tomorrow on Good Friday in Columbia and Jefferson City in the late afternoon to evening hours.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says large hail and damaging winds are possible in mid-Missouri on Friday (April 17, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

The NWS in St. Louis says large hail up to an inch, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and heavy rain are possible in mid-Missouri, if severe storms happen. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that there is no tornado threat with these storms. Mid-Missouri could also see up to three inches of rain between now and Sunday night, with multiple rounds of showers expected.

