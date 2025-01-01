Missouri Department of Revenue’s new mobile office at Statehouse in Jefferson City on Tuesday

You have an opportunity Tuesday in Jefferson City to see the Missouri Department of Revenue’s new mobile office. DOR’s new mobile office will be on display today from 9 am to 3 pm at the Missouri Capitol’s south lawn.

Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) director Trish Vincent (2025 photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s office)

The Missouri Legislature approved bipartisan funding for the mobile unit in 2024, and the mobile office will be used by DOR to conduct license office business across Missouri. Revenue director Trish Vincent says Missouri has 174 contract offices around Missouri and notes the Rolla license office closed for several days recently due to a tornado.

Director Vincent says the mobile office will allow DOR to respond to these special situations to provide needed services in a timely manner.