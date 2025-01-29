Missouri DNR director to be live Thursday on 939 the Eagle to discuss environmental impact of Columbia homeless camps

We expect to learn new details Thursday morning about a state agency’s concerns about trash and human waste from Columbia homeless camps.

Columbia firefighters responded to a fire at a homeless camp near Bass Pro north of I-70 (January 29, 2025 file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle listener Travis)

Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) director Kurt Schaefer will join us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” at 7:10 am. DNR says it’s received about 30 water quality concerns regarding Columbia homeless encampments since late 2022. DNR has written a letter to city officials, saying trash and human waste from the homeless camps can significantly contribute to pollution and water quality issues.

Former State Sen. Kurt Schaefer is the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) director (2025 photo courtesy of DNR website)

The city says it will continue to work with DNR to address the concerns. Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen tells 939 the Eagle that the city has procedures in place involving illegal camping, adding that the city has made it easier for residents to report it. She also emphasizes the importance of keeping streams and waterways as clean as possible.