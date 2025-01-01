Missouri governor’s proposed budget for state veterans homes pleases key mid-Missouri lawmaker

The Missouri House Veterans and Armed Forces committee’s vice chairman is impressed with Governor Mike Kehoe’s budget recommendations for state veterans homes.

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) testifies before a Missouri House committee in Jefferson City on February 20, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The governor’s proposed $53-billion state budget includes $10-million in funding to support quality care in the state’s seven veterans homes, including one in mid-Missouri’s Mexico. Governor Kehoe is also recommending $7.3 million in funding to replace what he calls an outdated nurse call system in the seven veterans homes.

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) tells 939 the Eagle that he appreciates the governor’s promise to fund the veterans homes. Schulte serves as vice chairman of the Missouri House Veterans committee.