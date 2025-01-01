Missouri Senate Agriculture Committee chair honored by Mizzou’s CAFNR as alumnus of the year

Missouri’s agriculture director says State Sen. Jason Bean’s (R-Peach Orchard) roots might run deep in the Missouri Bootheel, but describes Bean as a true friend to all of Missouri agriculture.

State Sen. Jason Bean (R-Peach Orchard) presides over the Missouri Senate in March 2025 (file photo courtesy of Missouri Senate Communications)

Missouri Senate Agriculture Committee chair Bean has been honored by Mizzou’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) as alumnus of the year. Senator Bean, who lives in southeast Missouri’s Peach Orchard, graduated from Mizzou in Columbia, majoring in agronomy and minoring in animal science.

State Sen. Jason Bean (R-Peach Orchard) speaks on the Missouri Senate floor in Jefferson City in March 2025 (file photo courtesy of Missouri Senate Communications)

Chairman Bean praises Mizzou and CAFNR, saying they gave him the tools to succeed in agriculture.

State Department of Agriculture director Chris Chinn praises Chairman Bean, telling 939 the Eagle that “as a farmer and agribusinessman himself, Senator Bean understands the challenges of raising a crop and operating a small business. I value his leadership in the Senate and his friendship. I can think of nobody more deserving of this award.”