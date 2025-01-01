Missouri Senate President hopes to see agreement on Anthem issue by today

There’s still no agreement between Columbia-based MU Health Care and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, as MU Health Care considers a new offer from Anthem.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) is encouraging the two sides to sign the contract renewal by Thursday. The Pro Tem says Anthem has doubled their rate increase offer and says the latest proposal includes paying doctors more. MU Health Care’s 1,200 providers, 80 clinics and seven hospitals have been out of Anthem’s commercial network since April 1, when the two sides failed to reach an agreement to renew the contracts.

About 90,000 people are impacted.